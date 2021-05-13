Belgrade officials hope to set aside some money in next year’s budget to develop one or two off-leash dog parks, following recommendations from the Park Board and City Manager Ted Barkley.
“For quite a while, we’ve had some interest in an off-leash dog park,” Steve Klotz, Public Works director, told the council at its May 3 meeting. “This came to the Park Board meeting from our community enforcement officer, who’s been getting quite a (number) of requests from the public.”
Klotz said the Park Board suggested siting park on each side of town – one north of the main sports complex at Menicucci Park, and another south of Fairview Park, just south and west of Hawaii and Yellowstone.
He said the projects were originally proposed as “off-leash, voice command” parks, but Barkley said he believes the parks would need to be fenced in order for the city to quality for liability insurance through the Montana Municipal Interlocal Authority (MMIA).
There is plenty of land at both locations to develop good-sized parks of at least 1½ or 2 acres, but the cost of fencing – which Klotz said has almost doubled in the past couple of years – could be a stumbling block.
“If it weren’t for the price of fencing, putting in a dog park would be pretty easy,” Klotz told the Belgrade News this week, adding his department was recently quoted a price of $30 per linear foot for 4-foot chain link.
Barkley said the staff will investigate further and consider including money for the one or both projects in the fiscal year 2021-22 budget.