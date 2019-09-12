A proposal to bring four one-bedroom rental units to town was unanimously approved Tuesday by the Three Forks City Council, according to city officials.
Eric Fendler owns a city lot on the southwest corner of Main and Hickory streets once occupied by his mother, according to city records. He was seeeking a conditional-use permit to build a four-plex on the property to boost city rental potential.
Neighbors said parking was their biggest concern along with alley maintenance, according to city officials.
The council approved his permit request with four conditions that require six parking spaces to be accessed through the alley, a collection pond for water and alley maintenance behind the property, city officials said.
Tuesday’s approval was solely for the conditional-use permit to allow multi-housing on the property, Treasurer Kelly Smith said. Fendler will be still be required to obtain zoning and floodplain permits before construction takes place.
At the moment, the plan is to build four 850-square foot one-bedroom units, according to city records. The project is expected to generate around $20,000 in impact fees.