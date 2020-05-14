The Three Forks Food Bank moved into a new home this week at 216 First Avenue West, culminating a four-year effort to find a larger space to meet growing needs.
Chuck Wambeke, who sits on the Food Bank board, said the new building features a bigger shopping area, loading dock, two offices, and a more convenient food storage area. Food was stored in the basement at the old Food Bank building at 12 Cedar Street, which required volunteers – many of them elderly – to traverse stairs, posing a safety concern.
The larger space also affords more privacy to clients than was possible to provide at the old location.
The new building, which at one time was the cable TV building, was donated to the Food Bank by Dean Folkvord.