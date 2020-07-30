The Three Forks City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to cancel this year’s NRA rodeo, after it was postponed from mid-July to the end of August in hopes that Montana would have moved into Phase 3 of its reopening plan by then.
But since the postponement decision was made in June, the number of new COVID-19 cases being diagnosed in the Gallatin Valley and Montana has risen, prompting the county board of health and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock to issue mandatory face mask requirements in public areas and stalling consideration of relaxing rules about public gatherings that would have made the rodeo possible.
“I don’t think it’s going to get better in the immediate future,” said Councilman Gene Townsend, who also sits on the rodeo board, during a brief discussion on the matter during the council’s meeting this week. “I definitely don’t see us going to Phase 3 – in fact, I’m worrying about us going back to Phase 1.”
Earlier this year – before the pandemic and resulting shutdowns – the council decided 2020 was the year to replace the old and unsafe bleachers at the rodeo grounds, a project that was identified as a “priority need” a quarter century ago. The city expected to pay for the $595,935 improvement with money the rodeo board had saved for that purpose, along with private donations and proceeds from this year’s rodeo. But that was before the pandemic threw a monkey wrench into best-laid plans.
“All this was done pre-pandemic,” Mayor Sean Gifford told the Belgrade News in June. “Nobody could have predicted this.”
The city applied for a Rural Development grant, but the approval process was delayed due to the COVID situation. In the meantime, work began on the project so that it would be finished in time for the July rodeo. It wasn’t until June that the city learned Rural Development grants are not awarded for projects that already have been started, so Three Forks’ application was denied.
The city pivoted to Plan B and applied for a $310,000 state INTERCAP loan. On Tuesday, the council voted to accept the loan, and the money is expected to be received next week. The council authorized city Treasurer Kelly Smith to use it and the remaining $94,000 in the rodeo arena board’s savings to pay the bleacher contractors in full.
Though the obligation to contractors then will be fulfilled, Smith said, the rodeo board will have no money left to pay its approximately $1,500 in monthly bills. She said the council hasn’t yet discussed how to cover those expenses if the rodeo board can’t raise enough money to replenish its accounts.
Also facing the board is the first payment of $17,800 on the INTERCAP loan, which comes due in February. A second payment won’t be due until August 2021, which the board intends to cover with proceeds from next July’s rodeo, assuming things are back to normal then.
The rodeo board is scrambling to raise funds through its ongoing “Bleacher Backer” fund drive, and has raised almost
$80,000 of its $120,000-$130,000 goal. Information about the fund-raiser is available at www.threeforksrodeo.com, and donations can be made online or at City Hall. Smith said donors who contribute at certain levels will be named on a recognition sign; details about that are available at City Hall.
Even without new bleachers to pay for, the decision to cancel this year’s event wouldn’t have been easy. The Three Forks Rodeo, first held in 1946, is the annual anchor event of what rodeo board Secretary Christina Kamps calls “the biggest weekend in Three Forks.”
“Rodeo is a big thing in Three Forks,” agreed Gifford in June. “We’re the last one standing in Gallatin County.”
Nevertheless, council members on Tuesday said that going ahead with the 2020 rodeo in the middle of a pandemic would not be in the town’s best interest.
“I think it’s time to throw the towel in and say, ‘No, we’re not going to have a rodeo,’ ” Townsend said before the vote. “Let’s go out and raise that money some other way and we’ll get by.”