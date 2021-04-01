Nancy Todd has spent the past week since her appointment to the Three Forks City Council “getting up to speed on the issues the council is facing” in the town where she has lived her entire life.
Todd, who retired not long ago from a 26-year career in human resources for Wheat Montana, said she now has time to pursue an interest she has held for a long time.
“Now that the kids are grown up and out of the house, it offered me more time to serve my community,” she told the Belgrade News on Tuesday.
“This is something I’ve always been interested in doing,” she added. “I’m really excited about it.”
Todd is the daughter of Skip Milner, who served on the Three Forks City Council years ago, so she says she has a general idea of the commitment required of a council member. She is following in her dad’s footsteps in more ways than one, as she and one of her daughters are preparing to open a new a coffee/pastry shop at 119 S. Main – the same address that was home to her father’s barbershop for 55 years.
“We’re trying to get educated about small business management and how all that works,” Todd said, as she concurrently busies herself with studying pressing matters before the City Council.
Todd said she believes the floodplain is the biggest issue facing Three Forks currently, given that the Federal Emergency Management Agency is prepared to publish updated maps that will significantly change floodplain and floodway designations in the city.
The City Council also needs to address Three Forks’ growth – both “good and bad” – through effective planning, Todd said.
Todd was one of four applicants to file for the seat vacated by Councilwoman Erin Schattauer, who resigned in February because she is moving to Helena. After hearing from all four applicants last week, the council voted unanimously to appoint Todd to the position for the remainder of 2021. The person to serve the final two years of the term will be determined in the general election in November.
Todd says she expects to file as a candidate to retain her seat.
“I thought this was the perfect way to get my feet wet,” she said. “I wouldn’t have sought the appointment if I wasn’t planning to serve out the term.”