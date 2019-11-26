More than 50 volunteers are still needed to help with Belgrade’s Festival of Lights celebration.
The annual community party will be held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14. Most daytime events will be held at the Special Events Center, and the downtown celebration will follow in the late afternoon and evening.
Tiffany Maierle, president of the sponsoring Belgrade Community Coalition, said help is needed primarily with kids’ games and activities that will take place at the Special Events Center throughout the day on Saturday. Volunteers are being asked to donate an hour or two monitor games for older kids, help with the games for the little ones, and distribute prizes.
Volunteers also are sought to help with set-up on Friday night at the Special Events Center, as well as downtown on Saturday afternoon at about 3:30. Help is needed with tear-down at the Special Events Center, beginning at about 3 on Saturday, and with downtown cleanup Saturday night, starting at about 7:30.
Maierle said the committee tries to ask for no more than two hours from any one volunteer.
“The event wouldn’t happen without all our volunteers, so we really rely on them,” she said.
All interested in helping are asked to sign up online at https://signup.com/client/invitation2/secure/3009564/false#/invitation.
This is the third year that the Community Coalition has sponsored the event, and in that time it has evolved from a business-centric affair to a more community-focused celebration.
“It is growing, both in the number of people who attend as well as the number of things we do,” Maierle said.
Highlights of this year’s festival include a pancake breakfast, 5K Jingle Jog, holiday bazaar, live music, a holiday carnival, and a downtown celebration including wagon rides and fireworks. More event information and a complete schedule can be found at