Belgrade citizens are being asked to weigh in with their opinions before the city prepares grant applications for sidewalk projects in various places around town.
During Monday’s City Council meeting, City Manager Ted Barkley said Belgrade has applied at least three times in recent years for Montana Transportation Alternatives grants without success. He said grant reviewers commented that the city should make a better effort to include the public in the project prioritization process.
To that end, Barkley said the city will ask consultants to assist with a public outreach campaign, during which community members will be asked to weigh in with their opinions.
Barkley said potential projects the city might consider include:
n A connecting sidewalk from East Main to Airport Boulevard
n A new sidewalk on Dry Creek between Cruiser Lane and Lion’s Park, along Menicucci Park
n A new sidewalk on the north side of Cruiser from Spooner to Jackrabbit
n A connecting sidewalk from the top of the hill along Northern Pacific to Oregon
Also during Monday’s meeting, the council:
n Approved a preliminary plat for the JLD minor subdivision, a five-lot minor subdivision located on 222 acres north of the new Story Creek Elementary School. The five lots eventually will be further divided into city lots for residences. City Planner Jason Karp noted that the subdivision is consistent with both the Bolinger 220 Plan and the Belgrade Growth Policy.
n Approved adding a full-time permit technician/planning assistant position to the Planning/Building Department.
n Approved the forgiveness of long-overdue library loans incurred prior to 2018.
n Approved issuing a $5.9 million bond to finance construction work for the wastewater treatment plant expansion and upgrade, as budgeted.