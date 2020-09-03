A mixed-use development designed– in the words of the applicants – to create a “natural transition between the existing residential uses to the north and the industrial uses to the south” may come one step closer to fruition if the Three Forks City Council grants preliminary plat approval for the project at its regular meeting on Tuesday.
The council will consider the proposed Headwaters Planned Unit Development PUD) at its meeting on Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. at City Hall. The public will have the chance to comment on the proposal during a public hearing prior to council deliberations. Though council meetings currently are being conducted over the Zoom platform because of the governor’s COVID-19 health directives, those wishing to testify must do so in person at City Hall (see related story on A3.)
In January 2019, a group of investors/developers now calling itself the Three Rivers Development Group proposed building a residential condominium complex on the 3.907-acre site, which was then outside the city limits. The parcel was within the city’s one-mile planning jurisdiction and zoned for industrial and business uses.
The Zoning & Planning Board suggested that a development in keeping with the commercial nature of the neighborhood would be more appropriate for the site. Three Rivers returned with a plan for 32 “work/live” units, each comprising 1,200 square feet of industrial work area on the lower level and 1,200 square feet of living quarters upstairs.
The city annexed the property in December 2019.
Though the work/live concept is different than the original condominium proposal, individual units still will be offered for sale if the project is built. Planning board member and city Treasurer Kelly Smith said developers originally estimated the units would be priced around $250,000, but now expect them to be marketed somewhere between $275,000 and $300,000.
The city has narrowed down a list of suggested enterprises that may occupy the commercial units, among them: offices; retail businesses such as bakeries, art and music supply stores, sign shops, and sports and fitness facilities; light manufacturing businesses handling such products as electronic equipment, appliances and furniture; repair and service establishments for such consumer goods as automobiles and appliances; banks and other financial institutions; shops devoted to dressmaking, cabinet building or metal fabrication; and private schools, including those teaching secretarial or technical skills, dance studios, etc.
The Zoning & Planning Board approved the proposal with 19 conditions at its meeting Aug. 20, after hearing testimony from citizens including Bob Kamp, who owns the adjoining property to the south of the proposed site, and Linda Koelzer, who owns the mini-storage storage next to the proposed PUD.
Kamp said he was concerned that residents of the PUD would complain about the noise generated by his business, as well as what he feared would be his need to invest in security fencing to protect himself from liability. Koelzer asked questions about water runoff and plans for flood mitigation.
Other concerns expressed by the public and board members included increased traffic, the number of dogs that would be allowed to be kept per unit, and the number of renters allowed in each unit.
The board’s 19 conditions address those concerns and more, specifying that only one renter will be allowed per unit and the
percentage of rentals allowed in the development will be defined.
In deference to Kamp’s worries about the noise generated by his business, one condition states the PUD’s covenants will disclose that activities on neighboring properties generate dust and noise, are agricultural and industrial in nature, and sometimes occur at unusual hours.
Developers will be required to construct an 8-foot privacy fence on the west and south sides of the property.
The board also imposed a condition suggested by city Planner Randy Carpenter to prohibit changes to the PUD’s covenants – including those stipulating the allowable number of pets per unit – without prior written consent of the city.
Carpenter suggested a condition requiring the developer to install a sidewalk along Ivy Street. The board revised it so the city will be able to require developers to pave Ivy Street should the city engineer and the conclusions of a new, yet-to-be-conducted traffic study deem it necessary.
Had developers been able to adhere to their original timeline, construction already would be underway on the project. But Smith said the process was delayed because the application wasn’t complete, necessitating lengthy review from other agencies, including the Montana Department of Transportation.
If the city council ultimately approves the project this fall, construction of buildings in the PUD probably will begin next spring, Smith said.