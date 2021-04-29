The City of Belgrade is applying for state grant funding for development of pedestrian and bicycle facilities, infrastructure improvements for access to public transportation, recreational trails, or safe routes to school projects. The public is being asked for its input on a proposed project for a shared-use path along Dry Creek Road.
The Long Range Transportation Plan and the Parks & Recreation Master Plan both identified the need for a shared use path along Dry Creek Road from Cameron Avenue to Cruiser Lane. These improvements would provide bicycle and pedestrian connections to Lions Park, the Senior Center, and Belgrade schools from neighborhoods on the north side of the city. Improvements would include:
n 10-foot wide asphalt paved shared use path along Dry Creek Road between Cruiser Lane and Cameron Avenue
n Sidewalk and curb/gutter along Cruiser Lane between Spooner Road and Dry Creek Road
n Sidewalk and curb/gutter along Cameron Avenue on the south end of Lions Park between North Broadway and North Quaw Boulevard
n Crosswalk and ADA accessible ramps along Cruiser Lane across Spooner Road
n Crosswalks and ADA accessible ramps along East Cameron Avenue across North Kennedy Street and North Broadway
More information and a link to a public opinion survey about the project can be found on the project web page at https://beheardbelgrade.com/ta-grant.