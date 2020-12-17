Earlier this month, Nancy and David Randall were surprised and frustrated to learn that the land opposite from their Amsterdam home is being considered as one of two sites in the area where a license is being sought to pump and suppose of septage – the liquid and solid material removed from septic tanks, cesspools and portable toilets.
The Randalls have lived in Amsterdam on Camp Creek Road for over six years, and describe the area as a “very quiet, family-orientated farming community.” Their house, as well as those of their neighbors and the local elementary school, are located across the road from the 70 acres identified as part of a recent application for septage disposal by TLC Landscape and Excavation, Inc.
Septage is often disposed of on cropland, according to a draft environment assessment of the project released last month by the Montana Department of Environmental Quality. The agency defines septage as liquid and solid material pumped from a septic tank, cesspool, or other primary treatment source. Primary treatment in septic tanks reduces bacteria and other pathogens prior to land application, where remaining pathogens are destroyed by sunlight and liming, DEQ states, adding that septage is not sewage, which is wastewater and excrement that has not been treated and is conveyed in sewer systems.
But though the document describes the project identified by TLC as “typical of a land application site,” the Randalls disagree with DEQ’s conclusion that the potential impacts of the plan are “appropriate.”
“What they’re spreading is raw human sewage. That’s what they want to spray,” David Randall said.
The couple said they fear that dumping septage in a populated area could produce odor, attract bugs, reduce property values, increase traffic, potentially contaminate water sources, and take away habitat for deer, elk and foxes who frequent the land. They’re also wary of potential health risks – including coronoavirus – if the waste is spread in their neighborhood.
“Our biggest concern is that COVID-19 is an airborne virus,” Nancy Randall said.
When asked about possible COVID transmission risk via the waste, DEQ officials replied that the World Health Organization has no evidence that the virus is transmitted in sewage disposal systems.
“EPA expects a properly managed septic system to treat COVID-19 the same way it safely manages other viruses often found in wastewater,” officials said. “A land application field which is tilled and has appropriate public access controls would greatly mitigate any potential for transmission of COVID-19.”
As for the couple’s other concerns, DEQ says its Septic Tank Pumper Program reviews and licenses septic tank pumpers, and assesses proposed land application sites according to rules set by the Administrative Rules of Montana. These rules include, but are not limited to, site access, and setbacks to surface water, residences, groundwater wells, and steep topography. This process exists to ensure that projects are protective of human health and the environment.
DEQ also stated that septage dumps are common in Montana and around the country.
“In 2019, 90 individual land application sites received septage in 30 Montana counties. Administrative Rules of Montana require appropriate periods of time between land application activities and harvesting of crops, depending on the type of crop grown,” DEQ staff said.
Officials from Amsterdam School, which is located on Camp Creek Road, discussed the matter at a recent board meeting. Board Chair Brandon Bailey said that while the board is not “excited” about the project, it has decided not to formally offer input.
Bailey said that after reading documentation about the proposal he doesn’t see any grounds for opposing the application and added he is hopeful the dumping won’t affect school operations if the application is approved.
“We’re a little disappointed it’s going right there across from the school but there’s not much that we can do about it,” Bailey said.
The Randalls said they have sent letters to DEQ stating their objections, and also have been alerting their neighbors who are outraged about the plan.
“(They’re reacting with) disgust, and a feeling of how are they doing this to our community,” Nancy said.
Community members have until Dec. 24 to comment on the application, after which county and state officials will consider the comments and review, approve and sign the application before a final environmental impact statement for the project is published.
Public comments can be submitted via e-mail to deqstpprogram@mt.gov or malied to DEQ Septic Tank Pumper Program at PO Box 200901, Helena, MT 59620.