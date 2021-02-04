A new sewage treatment plant serving Four Corners is operational, providing much-needed capacity to treat wastewater generated by homes and businesses in the growing Four Corners area.
The Four Corners Water and Sewer District announced the facility, {span}located southwest of the intersection of Huffine Lane and U.S. 191,{/span} has been up and running since December and has increased wastewater processing capability by 200,000 gallons per day.
Construction on the project began in the summer of 2019, after the need for the system was identified in a 2016 facilities plan. The need existed because the Elk Grove Wastewater Treatment Plant, which handled the district’s wastewater, was nearing capacity. The new water reclamation facility was designed to be incrementally expanded in phases as growth occurs.
The new plant will treat wastewater to high purity levels that can be safely discharged into the ground to recharge groundwater. The additional capacity will allow the district to accept connections from properties that have aging septic systems, as well as meet its existing commitments to lots in the district and add new lots as development occurs in the Four Corners area.
Work on the second phase of the project, which will increase capacity by an additional 200,000 gallons per day, is expected to be operational by August. That expansion will provide additional capacity equivalent to 1,250 connections.
The construction was funded with reserves and from the Montana State Revolving Fund.