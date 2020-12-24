Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has launched a new website that will improve customer service, make it easier to use, and provide a more mobile-friendly experience.
The completely redesigned website will have more intuitive navigation. The new site will be optimized for mobile devices, integrate FWP’s social media platforms, and be more friendly for traditional users like hunters, anglers and park visitors, as well as new customers who might be visiting the website for the first time.
After the initial launch, FWP will continue to update and enhance the site to accommodate user concerns and preferences, and to expand available content.
The new site can be found at the same web address: fwp.mt.gov.