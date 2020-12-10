HELENA – Though the big game season is over in Montana, the state Fish, Wildlife & Parks commission today will consider extending the whitetail deer harvest in some hunting districts to reduce deer densities, provide a better understanding of chronic wasting disease prevalence, and allow for a broader understanding of chronic wasting disease (CWD) distribution in the area.
Testing in 2020 so far has revealed 134 positive cases from more than 7,000 samples processed between July 1 and Dec. 3. Since 2017, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks employees have sampled 17,960 deer, elk and moose statewide, with 316 positive results.
This season, CWD-positive animals were newly detected in hunting districts 309, 314, 326, 320, and 622. FWP would like to obtain more hunter-submitted samples from southwest Montana whitetail deer, and the commission could decide today (Dec. 10) to extend the harvest in the following districts:
• 320—Those portions within the Jefferson River watershed. Portions within the Madison River watershed would be excluded.
• 322
• 324
• 325—Those portions within the Blacktail Deer Creek watershed and north of Clark Canyon Creek. Portions within the Beaverhead River watershed south of Clark Canyon Creek would be excluded.
• 326
• 329
• 330—Those portions within the Ruby River watershed. Portions within the Madison River watershed would be excluded.
• 331
• 340
During a season extension, both general deer and deer B licenses 003-00, 331-01, and 399-00 would remain valid in these hunting districts. Hunters would be encouraged to submit samples according to FWP guidelines.
The average testing turn-around time was seven days this year, as opposed to 19 days last year. Moose samples took significantly longer to test than deer and elk, both because samples had to be shipped to Colorado State University and because the test for moose is a bit different and is more labor and time intensive.
“This year, with the COVID pandemic, we had more logistical challenges than normal, but overall the sampling went well,” said Ken McDonald, FWP wildlife division administrator. “We were able to get hunters their sample results quicker by utilizing the new testing capabilities of the Montana Department of Livestock’s diagnostic lab in Bozeman. We have really appreciated their help, as have hunters.
“We had some new areas with detections as well, which does reinforce the assumption that the disease is widespread across the state,” McDonald added.
This season, FWP focused on three CWD surveillance areas – northwest Montana, southwest Montana and eastern Montana.