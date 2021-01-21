HELENA – Gov. Greg Gianforte this week announced his nomination of Adam Meier to lead the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
“As Montana continues to confront the pandemic and the epidemic of addiction and drug use, an innovative, solutions-oriented Department of Public Health and Human Services has never been more important,” Gianforte said. “With his strong background as an effective leader and change agent, Adam will bring greater transparency, accountability, and efficiency to DPHHS as it serves Montanans.”
As a partner and senior policy consultant with Connecting the Dots Policy Solutions, LLC, Adam Meier assisted clients in health, human services, education, and workforce policy, focusing on breaking down operational siloes to maximize program outcomes.
From May 2018 through December 2019, Meier led the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) as secretary. Under his leadership, CHFS undertook significant cross-cabinet reforms in the areas of health policy, child welfare, substance use disorder response, and public benefits delivery. He was responsible for strategic planning and daily operational oversight of a cabinet with more than 8,000 employees and an annual budget of over $14 billion.
“I am humbled and honored to join the outstanding team Gov. Gianforte has assembled, along with the dedicated and talented DPHHS workforce. Together, along with other key stakeholders, we will work to build a more cohesive and effective health and human services ecosystem and improve outcomes for Montana’s most vulnerable citizens,” Meier said.
Meier also served as deputy chief of staff for Gov. Matt Bevin in Kentucky, responsible for oversight and coordination for all policy matters. In addition, Adam has experience at the federal level, having served at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as a contracting officer, and at the elected local government level, where he served on the Fort Thomas City Council.