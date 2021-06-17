BILLINGS (AP) – Wildfires burning in Montana have exploded in size, triggering evacuations and destroying an unknown number of homes as furious winds stoked the blazes and caused a fire helicopter to crash land, officials said Wednesday.
In the Big Belt Mountains east of Townsend, firefighters pulled back from a fire burning in a heavily timbered canyon and took refuge in safety zones when the blaze began moving so fast and hot that it became unsafe to try to stop it, said Erin Fryer with the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest. Smoke from the fire has been visible from the Gallatin Valley since the weekend.
The fire burning in timber and grass in the Deep Creek area grew at least tenfold overnight Tuesday, from less than one square mile to more than three square miles. An unknown number of structures was destroyed, Fryer said.
A state Department of Natural Resources and Conservation fire helicopter crash-landed in the heavy winds and caught fire. The five people aboard got out safely and only minor injuries were reported for one of them.
A subdivision with about 50 to 100 houses and cabins was evacuated. The forward edge of the blaze was still several miles away from the Grassy Mountain subdivision Wednesday morning, but Fryer said erratic winds in the forecast could make it harder to contain the fire.
A fire burning south of the tourist town of Red Lodge near the stateline with Wyoming grew from about 3 square miles (8 square kilometers) to more than 31 square miles (85 square kilometers) by Wednesday morning, prompting a rapid evacuation of hundreds houses in the path of the blaze, said fire spokesperson Amy Hyfield.
A red flag warning for extreme fire danger was issued in Montana earlier this week. Strong winds with gusts up to 35 miles per hour were expected. That could stir up wildfires already burning and make it hard to stamp out new blazes.
The warnings were issued as firefighters finished their work on the Willow Creek fire, which broke out last Wednesday afternoon shortly after the Belgrade News went to press. Fire officials announced that the 330-acre blaze was 100 percent contained by Sunday.
The human-caused fire burned private land about six miles southwest of Three Forks. David Hamilton, incident commander on the fire, said an investigation by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office revealed that the fire was human-caused. He declined to share more details about how it started.
The fire initially was reported to Dillon Dispatch at around 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday. Flames spread rapidly through private land south of Milligan Canyon, releasing a large plume of smoke. Grass, brush and trees on steep, dry hills six miles southwest of Three Forks on the west side of Highway 287 were torched.
County resources initially attacked the wildfire but later requested help from the state. A DNRC County Assist Team led by Hamilton and incident command trainee Patrick Lonergan took over management of the first on Thursday around noon.
By Thursday afternoon, the fire had pushed north, away from a subdivision south of Milligan Canyon. Smoke was barely visible from Highway 287 near Willow Creek. Volunteer fire departments were relieved so they could attack any new starts. By Sunday, the fire was 100 percent contained.
The fire burned entirely within private land, though it neared some state trust land and land managed by the Bureau of Land Management.
Helena Dore of the Bozeman Daily Chronicle contributed to this report.