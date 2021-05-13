Yellowstone National Park officials urge visitors exercise caution during elk calving season, which begins soon.

• Cow elk are much more aggressive towards people during the calving season and may charge or kick.

• Stay alert. Look around corners before exiting buildings or walking around blind spots. Cow elk may bed their calves near buildings and cars.

• Keep at least 25 yards from elk at all times.

• If an elk charges you, find shelter in your vehicle or behind a tall, sturdy barrier as quickly as possible.

• You are responsible for your own safety.