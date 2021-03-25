BOZEMAN —Mary Erickson, Custer Gallatin National Forest Supervisor has accepted a temporary (virtual) assignment with the USDA Forest Service’s national office in Washington D.C. as the Acting Director of Ecosystem Management Coordination.
Erickson will oversee agency planning, National Environmental Policy Act compliance, objections and litigation, and adaptive management. The assignment began March 15, 2021 and is anticipated to conclude by late June.
Erickson said, “This should be a great opportunity to learn and contribute to exciting work at the national level which helps guide our work out in the field.”
Kathy Minor, deputy forest supervisor for the Custer Gallatin Forest, will act as forest supervisor in Mary’s absence. Minor will work to continue the priority work of the forest, including the numerous projects across the forest and forest plan revision.
“I am looking forward to continuing the work of the Forest and our partners, and supporting our communities,” said Minor.
Scott Schuster, forest fire management officer, will move into the deputy forest supervisor position.