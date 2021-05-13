Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has announced that drawings for moose, bighorn sheep, mountain goat and bison licenses are complete. With the new online application process, FWP will complete the drawing much faster than in years past.
To see your here are a few ways to get your drawing results. Visit fwp.mt.gov, click on MyFWP Login in the upper righthand corner, then click on “Lookup Draw Results, Register for Lists” tab on the left-hand menu, or login to your MyFWP account. You may also sign up for an account at fwp.mt.gov/MyFWP. Applicants may also call any FWP Regional office or the licensing office at (406) 444-2950.
Deadline reminders: The deadline to apply for elk B, deer B, and antelope is Tuesday, June 1. All applications must be completed online or at an FWP office. Most FWP offices with license sales are open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Beginning May 15 and running through June 30, nonresident hunters can register their name to the Alternate’s List on MyFWP. Every year, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks gets several unused nonresident combination licenses (big game, general elk and general deer combination licenses) returned by customers. FWP resells these returned licenses through the Alternate’s List.
The Alternate’s List is an option for nonresident hunters to express their interest in purchasing one of these returned licenses by registering their name to this listing. A hunter can register to purchase their choice of only one nonresident combination license per year (big game, general elk, or general deer combination licenses). Once the list is randomized in mid-July and a license becomes available, the hunter in the uppermost randomized position on the list will be contacted by email to finalize the purchase of the license, and so on until the returned NR combo licenses are eventually exhausted.
Payment for the license fee is not required to sign up for the Alternate’s List. If your randomized position falls at the top of the listing, you will be contacted by email with instructions on how to complete the purchase of the license. Being on this list or obtaining a license from this list has no effect on your existing preference points.
MyFWP also allows you to check where your position lands on this Alternate’s List after the randomization process occurs in mid-July. Please be sure to check back after then.
The odds of getting a license from these lists vary greatly from year to year. Refunds and issuance may occur at any time after mid-July, but availability of these licenses increase between early fall and the opening of general hunting season in late October.
For more information, visit http://fwp.mt.gov/hunting/licensedraw/alternatesList.html