With the warm weather of spring, birders flock outdoors. They seek different species of birds in different habitats. They look for migrants passing through and they look for birds that nest locally. They respect birds and their environment. They protect nesting areas and sensitive habitats. They have fun. We have fun.
Barn Swallow
The Barn Swallow (Hirundo rustica) migrates into Montana each spring. This swallow has a blue-black topside and whitish underside to an orange throat. It nests here—usually on man-made structures like barns and bridges. The nest is a partial bowl of mud, and it is common for there to be congregations of such nests in prime sites. In 1874, ornithologist Elliott Coues noted a lack of built habitat in Montana for the barn swallow. Thirty-some years later in Gallatin County, local birder Aretas Saunders reported finding barn swallow nests under bridges over irrigation ditches as well as on barns. David Allen Sibley calls the barn swallow "our most graceful swallow." The barn swallow population in North America has declined by 40 percent since 1970.
Meadowlark
When John James Audubon illustrated the Meadowlark, it was one species. On his trip up the Missouri River in 1843 he noted that the western birds "have quite different notes and songs from those of our eastern birds." Soon thereafter he established the Western Meadowlark (Sturnella neglecta) as a new species distinct from the Eastern Meadowlark (Sturnella magna). Most common in arid grasslands, the Western Meadowlark has a yellow underside with a black breast band. It is the state bird of Montana and five other western states. The population is in sharp decline. The National Audubon Society lists the prairie pothole region of eastern Montana as a conservation high priority, given that it is prime breeding ground for the Western Meadowlark and other grassland birds.