BOZEMAN — Montana State University bio-inorganic chemist Joan Broderick was named to the latest class of fellows of the world’s largest multidisciplinary scientific society in November. The American Association for the Advancement of Science, which publishes the journal Science and others, added 489 fellows this year.
“Being elected as an AAAS Fellow is a special honor for any scientist because, at its heart, it is a recognition by your colleagues that your research deserves distinction,” said Yves Idzerda, dean of the College of Letters and Science. “Joan is deserving of that recognition.”
The lifetime fellowships are awarded to those who have demonstrated “scientifically or socially distinguished efforts to advance science or its applications,” according to the organization’s website. AAAS fellows have been named each year since 1874. They include Nobel Prize winners and notable names like Thomas Edison, W.E.B DuBois and Maria Mitchell.
“As one of the college’s Extraordinary Ordinary Women of Montana State University and the inaugural Women in Science Distinguished Professor at Montana State, Joan has been awarded many such distinctions for her intellect, her teaching, her mentorship and for her excellence in communicating science to her students and to the public,” Idzerda said. “This most recent honor is further acknowledgement of a brilliant career that MSU can be proud of.”
Broderick, head of the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry in the College of Letters and Science, was nominated by three of her peers outside MSU for “distinguished contributions to the field of bioinorganic chemistry, particularly for elucidating the novel chemistry of iron-sulfur clusters in biological radical initiation.”
Broderick studies a family of enzymes now known collectively as radical SAM enzymes. While many biological processes rely on iron, these enzymes use a cluster of iron and sulfur atoms to initiate reactions involving unpaired electrons known as radicals.
“These radicals are very powerful and can carry out really difficult chemical transformations,” Broderick said.
In many contexts, unpaired or “free” radicals have negative connotations. High concentrations of them have been linked to cell damage and play a role in the progression of diseases like cancer, diabetes and Alzheimer’s as the unpaired electrons seek out mates. Broderick’s lab looks into ways these radicals may be controlled to keep them from carrying out those damaging side reactions.
“In the research we do, we’re actually studying how biology uses these for good,” Broderick said. ”These radicals are used in processes from the most general — such as converting sugars to useable energy — to more exotic functions like repairing DNA damage, synthesizing antibiotics and combatting viral infections.”
Broderick has been at MSU since 2005 but has devoted her entire professional career to this narrow swath of fundamental chemistry. In the mid ’90s, when Broderick first started researching radical SAM enzymes, almost nothing was known about them. Now, she knows the enzymes are evolutionarily ancient — present in all forms of life from the simplest bacteria to the most complex mammals — and that those enzymes have a wide variety of functions.
“Our work keeps revealing new insights, new chemistry that was not previously predicted,” Broderick said. “It’s the reason I’m a scientist. It’s exciting to understand things that have never been known before.”
While the honor is based on her body of research, Broderick said it is certainly not something she could have earned alone.
“It is work that would never have been done without all of the great students at various levels who have worked with me on research in the lab, and without great collaborators and my husband (teaching professor William Broderick) who works by my side with all of this,” Broderick said. “It wouldn’t have ever happened without all the people who have played such important roles.”
Broderick is one of three active AAAS fellows at MSU. The others are Regents Professor John Priscu in the Department of Land Resources and Environmental Sciences who was elected in 2006 and Robert Walker in the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry who was elected in 2011. Luther Talbert, a professor in the Department of Plant Sciences and Plant Pathology, was elected last year before his retirement.
This year’s fellows were announced in the journal Science on Nov. 29. A virtual induction ceremony for the new fellows will be held on Feb. 13.
The nonprofit AAAS is open to all and fulfills its mission to “advance science and serve society” through initiatives in science policy, international programs, science education, public engagement and more. For more information about AAAS, visit aaas.org.