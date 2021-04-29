In honor of World Migratory Bird Day, which is May 8, staff from Montana WILD and Montana Discovery Foundation will host two virtual bird trivia events using the platform Zoom. Be prepared to have you bird knowledge tested.
The first event, which is May 4 at 7 p.m., will be kid friendly and great for the whole family.
The second event is for adults and is May 6 at 7 p.m.
Each event will consist of three rounds, and participants will have the opportunity to virtually meet a Raptor Ambassador from the Montana WILD Wildlife Center between each round.
Space is limited to 15 teams per event. To register and to receive the Zoom link, contact Corie Rice at corie.rice@mt.gov or 406-444-9941.