Earth Day and Arbor Day may have been last month, but the Missouri Headwaters State Park doesn’t need a special occasion to plant trees to help restore and improve the park’s banks – it only needs a handful of dedicated volunteers.
On May 26, park employees, Americorps members and volunteers from the GCC Trident Plant in Three Forks that has previously partnered with the park, will come together from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a planting project.
“It should be a great day with lots of work getting done,” Missouri Headwaters Park Manager Dave Andrus said.
“The restoration event will be focused on restoring native vegetation along the banks of the Madison and Jefferson rivers to reduce erosion,” Americorps coordinator Seth Shteir said via e-mail.
While Americorps has conducted cleanup days in the past, the park’s Americorps member Pat Wise explained that this year it will be planting trees and shrubs to “try to stabilize some of that ground” that’s been damaged by water erosion.
“The plants and stuff will help anchor the soil in place,” Andrus said. “We’ve lost a lot of land down there on that confluence area where the rivers are meeting.”
The area was also at one point used for agricultural purposes, so Americorps aims to reintroduce native plants back to the spot.
“We’re trying to restore that area more to its natural environment,” Andrus said.
Andrus and Wise also expect the improvements to make the area a more welcoming and shaded space for visitors to enjoy. While no further volunteers are needed for May 26, they hope the public will visit and take advantage of the work after it has been completed.
“The real public involvement is going to be the benefit that they receive when they come down and see the trees and the reduction of erosion,” Wise said.
This is far from the only upcoming event planned at Missouri Headwaters. Andrus encourages folks to take part in a 10-week summer speaker series. Musician Rob Quist will kick-off the talks on June 12, and others will take place every Sunday in the campground at 7 p.m. The theme for this year’s conversations is Significance of Public Lands.
The community is also invited to a special breakfast featuring speakers to commemorate Meriweather Lewis’ arrival at the Missouri Headwaters.
“The whole party sat down and had breakfast about 9 a.m. in the morning, so we try to do the same,” Andrus said.
Individuals are of course welcome to visit the state park on any day this spring or summer.
“It’s quite a nice natural area,” Andrus said. “There’s a lot of history here at the Headwaters so we like to encourage people to come out and explore.”