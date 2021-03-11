BUTTE -Southwest Montana finally got its long-promised Veterans Home, and William “Bill” Davis, 80, was its first resident.
He was welcomed Monday by Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, among other dignitaries, staff and community members.
Davis retired in 1976 after 10 years in the U.S. Army and 10 years in the U.S. Air Force.
In Montana, veterans represent 10 percent of the population.
“When you enter a facility like this, it is nursing care," said William Willing, chair of the Southwest Montana Veterans Home Selection Committee. "It's towards the end of your life for the veterans. We're trying to make you feel a warm home environment, you know, a safe place. Instead of an institutional type of hospital setting.”
According to the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, up to 30 percent of veterans can struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder.
“One of the big issues with VA is Montana is so spread apart," said Dave Williamson, chairman of the Southwest Montana Veterans Home Foundation. "The clinics are a long distance away from the actual hospital, like Fort Harrison. Those of us that are veterans know what we've gone through to get to where we're at today, and we have a pretty good idea of what this facility is going to provide for those that are in desperate need of services.”
When finished, the $20 million Southwest Montana Veterans Home will have five cottages with 12 bedrooms each, with room for 60 veterans. They have already received 84 applications for those spots, according to a press release.
This Veterans Home is a skilled nursing facility. Each cottage is designed to be “homelike” with private bedrooms and bathrooms, a central kitchen, dining and living rooms, and a spa/bath room.
The heart of the “neighborhood” is the community center with a large multi-purpose room, barber/beauty shop, physical therapy, reception area, medical exam room, and administrative offices..
“This facility will serve Montana Veterans for decades to come,” said Department of Public Health and Human Services Director Adam Meie.
The Chateau Quilter Guild of Butte donated 75 lap quilts; the Meagher County Ladies and the Order of the Eastern Star Martha Chapter 11 of White Sulphur Springs donated 38 lap quilts; and the American Legion Auxillary are making the resident bed quilts.
The American Legion Auxiliary donated TVs, one for each room.
The Foundation has also donated gift bags for residents of Cottage 1, including an electric razor and an embroidered fleece jacket with the resident’s name.
Mike and Patricia Pratt of Jefferson City donated artwork. An anonymous donor donated $25,000 and numerous citizens have also given $20 to $1,000 to the Foundation.
The maintenance/receiving building and Cottages 2 and 3 will be completed next, with Cottages 4 and 5 completed by Spring 2021.
Some 32 staffers are already on board. Once the facility is fully opened, it will employ 80 people.
Eudoro Healthcare has hired the administrator, director of nursing, business officer manager, director of rehab, director of maintenance, director of social work and kitchen/dietary and housekeeping staff.
The initial contract with Eduro Healthcare is for three years, and can be renewed for up to seven years.
The home is being built on a 10-acre site on Blacktail Loop, just south of Mount Highland Drive.
The new facility offers an activities program, spiritual resources, support groups, and social services. Rehab is also provided, including physical therapy, occupational therapy, respiratory therapy and dietitian services.
It was scheduled to be completed last fall, but the project was delayed due to financial setbacks.
Funding came from various sources: $10 million federal, $5 million from the state, and the rest from private donations.