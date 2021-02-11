The Three Forks City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to hire an engineering firm to develop a set of design standards to direct future development in the city.
The work will be done by Great West Engineering, the firm with which the city contracts for its engineering services. The scope of work, which includes reviewing existing regulations and policies and research design standards from other communities, will cost $30,000.
City Engineer Craig Pozega said the need for the standards has become evident, most recently last fall when the council granted preliminary plat approval for a development on the city’s south side. At that time, the project developer Philip Kedrowski of Three Rivers Development Group, said a street-paving requirement being imposed by the city was imprecise because Three Forks does not have a set standard for street development.
Pozega added that uniform design standards are useful for other reasons, such an ensuring that fire hydrants all have uniform connections that work with local fire department equipment.
City Attorney Susan Swimley told the council that while $30,000 may seem like a steep price tag, the city will save money in the long run if it adopts a set design standard.
“I would tell you this scope of work is something Great West is known for, and not every engineering firm possesses this skill set,” she said. “By doing this extra work now, you will save money on my budget later.”