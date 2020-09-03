Barbara R. Bump Herndon
March 20, 1941 - June 28, 2020
In loving memory, Barbara passed away in Clute, Tx. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Myrtle Smith, her husband George “Shorty” Herndon and her many siblings. She is survived by her four children: Debra Armand (Doug), Sandra Kimpton (Sheldon), Tim Bump and John Bump (Kelly). Barbara was blessed with many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a dedicated Mother, Provider and Care Giver. She enjoyed family gatherings and loved relaxing outdoors. Barbara worked in the service industry for many years and will be remembered by a family of friends that reaches from the Gallatin valley to Radersburg, Mt and beyond. She will always be remembered for her homemade bread and dinner rolls. The smell of her baking was a smell of love and showed the love and compassion she felt for her loved ones. A memorial is being held on Sept 7th at the Bunkhouse Bar at 10 am followed by a celebration of her life with a BBQ at Steve and Tiffany Vermillion’s, 22445 Frontage Rd #20 in Belgrade. Please feel free to bring a dish of your choosing.
Please feel free to join us. We love you Mom, Deb, Sandy, Tim and John.