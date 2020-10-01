Bradley Clark Matthews, 50, of Belgrade, Montana passed away September 20, 2020. Brad was born in Brookhaven, Mississippi to Olif and Carolyn Clark Matthews on August 12, 1970. He was one of four siblings.
Brad went to Nashville Auto Diesel College and then to the Mississippi Fire Academy, where he made his career working for the Richland & Flowood Fire Departments. After Brad retired from the fire department, he and his family moved to Bozeman in 2014, and he began working for Bozeman Fire suppression systems.
Brad is survived by his wife, Rena’ Matthews; sons, Austin Matthews and Brandon Matthews; daughter, Megan Matthews; parents Olif and Carolyn Matthews; sister, Judy Gregg; and brothers, Ben Matthews and Scott Matthews.
A Memorial Service will be Saturday, September 26, at 11:00 A.M. at Mountain Creek Baptist Church in Florence, MS.
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com.