VANDYKEN – Visitation for Alice VanDyken, 89, will be Thu, Aug 29, 10 A.M. at Manhattan Christian Reformed Church, Funeral Service will follow at 11 A.M. Interment will be at Hills Cemetery south of Churchill.
NYQUIST - A Family Visitation for Thomas P. Nyquist, 71, will be Thu, Aug 29, 4:30 to 6:30 P.M. at the Story Mill Community Park, Shane Lalani Pavilion, 600 Bridger Dr. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 A.M. on Fri, Aug 30, at Resurrection University Parish.
SANTIGLIA – George Santiglia, 90, of Bozeman passed away Fri, Aug 23. Funeral Mass will be Fri, Aug 30, 1 P.M. at Holy Rosary Church. Interment with Military Honors will be Sat, Aug 31, at Sunset Hills Cemetery.
KELLEY – Ted Kelley, 92, of Bozeman passed away Sat, Aug 24. Memorial Service will be Wed, Sept 4, 2 P.M. at Grace Bible Church Fireside Room.
LINDEMULDER – Dean Lindemulder, 64, of Bozeman passed away Fri, Aug 16 in Billings, MT. A Memorial Service will be Sept 7, 10 A.M. at Bozeman Christian Reformed Church.
ORNDORFF – John Orndorff, 88, of Bozeman passed away Wed, Aug 28. Services will be announced.