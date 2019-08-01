MATNEY — Andrew Matney, 39, of Bozeman passed away Sun, July 28. Visitation will be Thu, Aug 1, from 5 to 7 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson. Funeral Services will be Fri, Aug 2, at 2 P.M. at Pilgrim Congregational Church with interment to follow at Sunset Hills Cemetery.
BRUNER — Linda Bruner, 77, of Bozeman passed away Sat, July 27. A Memorial Service will be held Fri, Aug 2, 11 A.M. at Dokken-Nelson.
REAMY — Tracy Reamy, 56, of Bozeman passed away Mon, July 29. Visitation will be Tue, Aug 6, from 6 to 8 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson. A Funeral Service will be Wed, Aug 7, 1 P.M. at Christ the King Lutheran Church. Interment will be held in Great Falls.
MILLER — Sarah Miller, 74, of Bozeman passed away Wed, July 24. A Memorial Service will be Sat, Aug 3, 1 P.M. at St. James Episcopal Church.