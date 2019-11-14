WALKER — Jay C. Walker, 88, of Three Forks died Nov. 5. A memorial service will be held Sunday, Nov. 17, at the First Baptist Church of Three Forks at 12:30 p.m. with a lunch to follow. Walker, formally of Desert Hot Springs, Calif., was a resident of Three Forks since 2013. He married Jane Brown-Walker on May 24, 2013.
GHICADUS — Lucille Ghicadus, 96, of Bozeman passed away Fri, Nov 8. Celebration of Life will be Fri, Nov 15, 4 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson.
FLATTUM — Georgia Ann Flattum, 85, of Bozeman passed away Sun, Nov 3. Interment will be Sat, Nov 16, 10 A.M. at Sunset Hills Cemetery, followed by a gathering at Hope Lutheran Church at 11 A.M. A Celebration of Life reception to follow.