GILLELAND — A Celebration of Life for Mark L. Gilleland, 91, will be Fri, Sept 13, 11 A.M. at Bozeman United Methodist Church.
SEITEL — A Celebration of Life for Dee Seitel will be held on Fri, Sept 13, at 4 P.M. at the Museum of The Rockies in the Hager Auditorium.
SCHAEFER — Ann Schaefer, 74, of Bozeman passed away Tue, Sept 10. Funeral Services will be Sat, Sept 14, 1 P.M. at Grace Bible Church.
GAUB — Carolyn Gaub, 62, of Belgrade passed away Wed, Sept 4. Memorial Service Sept 14, 1 P.M. at Christ the King Lutheran Church.
MANN — Dean W. Mann, 81, of Bozeman passed away Mon, Sept 9. Rosary will be Sun, Sept 15, 4:30 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson with Vigil to follow at 5 P.M. Funeral Mass will be Mon, Sept 16, 10 A.M. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Private family interment will be at Sunset Hills Cemetery.
CARACCIOLO — Edmund Caracciolo, 90, of Bozeman passed away Fri, Sept 6. Services will be announced.