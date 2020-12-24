DEATH NOTICES
COK – Barbara Cok, 92, of Manhattan passed away Friday, Dec 11. No public memorial service is planned. A family interment service was held Dec. 23 at the Churchill cemetery.
TRAWICK – Hazel Trawick, 99, of Belgrade passed away Monday, Dec. 14. A graveside service will be held in Helena at a later date.
DYK- Arie Dyk, 96, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 16, at his residence in Churchill. Visitation will be Dec. 29, 9-10 a.m., at Bethel Christian Reformed Church. A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. in Churchill Cemetery followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. at Bethel Christian Reformed Church.
GOOD – James “Jim” Good, 77, of Bozeman passed away Wednesday, Dec.16. Services will be held in spring 2021.
JARRETT – James Jarrett, 79, of Belgrade, passed away Thursday, Dec. 17. Services will be announced.
ANDREWS – LaVerne “Andy” Andrews, 84, of Belgrade, passed away Friday, Dec 18. Services will be announced.