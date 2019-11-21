Delores Ann Johnson Fuhrman age 93 of Three Forks, Montana, passed away peacefully on November 13, 2019. She was born August 8, 1926, in Madison, Nebraska, to Charles Julius Johnson and Anna Josephine Ketelsen. Delores was the last surviving sibling out of 12 children. Delores met Del after the end of the WWII on a picnic at City Park in Denver, Colorado. After a courtship of three months, Delores married Delbert Evan Fuhrman on November 28, 1945 in Denver, Colorado. They were happily married for over 56 years. Together they had three daughters, Diane Elizabeth, Denise Ann, Debra Lynne.
Delbert and Delores resided in Denver for a short time before moving to the Fuhrman homestead in Hall, Montana. They also spent time in Ronan and Logan before making Three Forks their permanent home in 1947. In Three Forks, they operated their own business as a Bulk Oil Distributor for the surrounding community. Del ran the distribution while Delores was the bookkeeper for the business. After retirement she spent her time camping, painting, and motorcycling riding with her family. Delores and Del were involved in a Dinner and Dance club, which she enjoyed very much. She helped form a pinochle/bridge club which she was involved in for 60 years. She also participated in Eastern Star and Rainbow Girls. Delores was an accomplished artist with her medium being Oil and Acrylics, China painting, and Ceramics. She was a very creative person creating many crafts and projects throughout the years. Delores cherished her time with the “Over the Hill Gang” who would celebrate each person’s birthday by going out for lunch. Having a passion to travel, Del and Delores went to the coast to coast, Canada and snow-birding to Arizona. She was a very compassionate, loving wife, mother and friend. Her hugs and kisses are going to be missed by anyone that knew her. The most important thing in Delores’s life was her family. She was very proud of each and every one of them and what they had accomplished. Holidays and special occasions were very important to Delores. She was happiest being surrounded by all her family and spending time together.
Delores in preceded in death by her husband – Delbert – of 56 years. Her parents, and 11 siblings Lena, Herman, Martha, Nelda, Clarence, Irene, Henry, Elmer, Ella Mae, Ralph and Betty June. Delores is survived by her daughters, Diane Fuhrman, Denise (Roger) Heimbigner and Debra (Robert) Mickelberry, her grandchildren, Joshua (Winter) Mickelberry, Brandon (Kaytie) Younkin, Britney Younkin, Ryan (Allison) Mickelberry, Bradley Heimbigner and great grandchildren, Gracie, Kayla, Noah, Katelyn and Blake. Delores had several nieces and nephews among which she had a very special niece, Sondra Reigle of Madison, NE. Delores was known as Grandma to several neighborhood children that she adored.
Visitation from 9 am until 6 pm on Monday, November 18, 2019 at the K&L Mortuary. Services will be at the United Methodist Church in Three Forks on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 11:00 am followed by a luncheon in the United Methodist Annex. Memorials contributions may be made to the United Methodist Church, Three Forks Museum or a charity of your choice.