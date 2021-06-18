Dixie Ardell Reich of Manhattan, Mont., passed away June 9, 2021, after suffering complications of dementia. Dixie was born July 19, 1934, to Dick and Margaret Muir in Bozeman, Mont., and raised on the family ranch in Manhattan, where she also graduated high school. Dixie met the love of her life, Jim Reich, and they married June 21, 1953, in Manhattan and spent 57 wonderful years together before his passing in 2010. They welcomed two beautiful children, Daniel James and Denise Marie.
In 1967, Jim was transferred to Seattle, Wash., with Ideal Cement from the Trident plant, so he and Dixie packed up the family and spent the next 14 years in the Seattle area. Dixie met and made many friends in the time they spent in Washington, and her love of Seattle resonated in her love for the Seattle Seahawks.
In 1981, Jim and Dixie returned to Manhattan, where they built their dream horse ranch and, after Jim’s retirement, started making horse-racing their full time hobby. They raced horses all over Montana as well as Idaho and Wyoming, where they enjoyed the racetrack life and the many friends they made in their travels.
After Jim passed, Dixie became a staple at the Manhattan Senior Center, where she enjoyed meals, playing cards and a rich social life. Her incredible humor, love of all animals and adoration of Paul McCartney will be sorely missed by her family and friends alike.
Dixie is proceeded in death by her forever love, Jim Reich; her parents Dick and Margaret Muir; and son Daniel. Dixie is survived by her sister, Carol Holland of Prescott, Ariz.; daughter, Denise Reich of Manhattan; grandchildren, Alexandra (Mack) Wilz of Bozeman, Christopher Libby of Salt Lake City, and Nicholaus Libby of Manhattan, as well as two great-grandchildren, Liam and Everley Wilz, also of Bozeman. Dixie leaves behind the very best neighbors, Larry and Karen Oyler, Tracy Yadon and Sharol Ruf, and her very close friend Ethel Debates of Logan, Mont., for whom her family will be forever grateful.
Dixie’s family would also like to extend their deepest gratitude and thanks to both Parkhaven Assisted Living in Manhattan and Hospice of Bozeman Health for taking such exceptional care of our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. The care staff and nurses made a lasting impact on Dixie and her family.
A graveside memorial will be held Wednesday, June 23, at Meadowview Cemetery in Manhattan, Mont., at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer to see donations go to the Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter or Meals on Wheels in honor of Dixie’s love for animals and home-cooked meals. Arrangements are in the care of K&L Mortuaries in Three Forks.