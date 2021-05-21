Dr. Michael Lebrecht finished his journey on earth and went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus.
Mike was an avid outdoorsman who grew up in Colorado. He had a smile that would light up a room and many times would laugh till tears streamed down his face. Anyone who knew Mike experienced his passion and enthusiasm for pursuing new hobbies.
Mike was a chiropractor in Bozeman for 28 years, and during these last few years his patients poured out their love for him. He was humbled by their generosity and love.
Mike did many things well, but loving his family was what he did best. He is leaving behind his wife Pam, daughter Jennah, son Adam, and beloved sister Nancy. Mike had many nieces and nephews that he was proud of, as well.
He received wonderful care at the Bozeman Cancer Center. Even though he was a terrible patient, he loved the doctors and nurses that cared for him.
Mike is with his mother and father. He would want you all to know that his faith in God was strong and Jesus carried through till the end.
We will celebrate Mike’s life on Friday, May 28, at 6:30 p.m. at The Bridge Church in Belgrade.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations go to the Mason Moore Foundation, P.O. Box 1193, Three Forks, MT 59752.