Duane K. Wilson died July 17, 2019. He was born Feb. 18, 1930, in Courtenay, ND and following several moves graduated from high school in Belgrade and attended Montana State University and Oregon State University. In 1953, he and Cora A. Droge were married in Belgrade.
He taught high school shop classes in Chester, MT and Burns, OR and at David Douglas HS in Portland. After leaving teaching, Duane owned and operated Milwaukie Print Shop, later working at Lumbermen’s Building Center in Vancouver until his retirement in 1997.
Duane was an active member of Savage Memorial Presbyterian Church and Parkrose Masonic Lodge, played drums with an old time band, The Throwbacks, and enjoyed wood working.
Duane was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Hazel, brother, James, and son, Kenneth. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Cora, daughter, Janice (Russell) Finley, daughter in law, Kari Rogno, and grandchildren, Brooke, Kristoffer, Joshua Finley and Danielle (Lucas) Pomeroy.
Memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept 21st at 1 pm at Savage Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1740 SE 139th Ave, Portland 97233. Contributions may be made to Savage Memorial in lieu of flowers.