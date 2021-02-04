FRANKLIN LEWIS HAYNES
Franklin Lewis Haynes of Belgrade, Mont., passed away Jan. 27, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born April 28, 1934, in Thermopolis, Wyo., the youngest of four boys born to Rollie and Lillie Stenseth Haynes who resided on the family homestead in a one-room cabin. The family lived briefly at the Stenseth family farm in Thief River Falls, Minn., during the Great Depression and eventually settled in White Sulphur Springs, Mont., in 1941.
Frank graduated from high school in 1952 and married Dorothy Jean Hurst on July 8, 1955. From their marriage came three children: Gwen Michelle (Shelley), Franklin Lewis, Jr., and Juli Ray. In 1961, Frank and Dorothy were baptized as Jehovah’s Witnesses and began their lifelong journey of serving their God, Jehovah. In 1965 they lost their precious son, Franklin Jr. (Googie) in a tragic accident. In White Sulphur Springs, Frank worked at Phillips 66 Gas station for eight years and the post office for 13 years.
In 1975, the family moved to Livingston, Mont., where Frank worked for the railroad along with a number of other jobs to support his family. In 1986, Frank and Dorothy followed their daughters to Cheney, Wash., where they resided for the next 19 years. During this time Frank worked as a bus driver and began his full-time career in the public ministry of sharing his hope of what God’s Kingdom rule will accomplish.
Frank and Dorothy returned to Montana in 2005 to be with their daughters and grandchildren. They resided in Manhattan for 13 years and in Belgrade for the last three years.
Frank enjoyed traveling with his family throughout the United States. Frank intensely loved his family and told each of us he loved us every time we spoke with him. The only thing he loved more than his family was his God, Jehovah. He had full confidence that his heavenly Father would resurrect him and unite him with his family in perfect health in paradise on earth.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rollie and Lillie Haynes; his brothers, Ronald and Walter; and his son, Franklin. He is survived by his wife of 65½ years, Dorothy; his brother Robert of Homer, Alaska; his two daughters Shelley (Bart) Hinch of Manhattan, Mont., and Juli (Scott)Wilbanks of Belgrade, Mont.; four grandchildren, Heidi Ransom, Amy (Jason) Budd, Logan Wilbanks, and Lindsey Wilbanks. Frank also enjoyed immensely his three great-grandchildren, Kailey, Natalie and Brayden Budd, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to the current pandemic, a Zoom memorial will be held in his honor. Franzen-Davis Funeral Home and Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. To view the tribute page and share condolences, visit: www.Franzen-Davis.com.