James A. Weaver “Jim”, born January 29th, 1932 passed peacefully into the Kingdom of Heaven on January 28th, 2020, one day before his 88th birthday. On Saturday, friends and family gathered together to celebrate his birthday at a party he had planned. It was a special day.
James was born on a farm, 3 ½ miles North of Belgrade, to Charles and Nora A. (Cowan) Weaver. He was the eighth of nine children. Buck, Mae Sharp, Helen Snell, Pearl Linker, “Toots” Craver, Cub, and Bill. His older siblings preceded him in death. He is survived by his younger sister, Frances Batchelder; sister-in-law, Mary Weaver; stepchildren; many grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Life on the ranch was hard back then, with no electricity, no running water, and no modern conveniences. James and his siblings all had to pitch in doing whatever needed to be done. He learned to milk cows & ride horses at 7 years of age. The health nurse was out a lot, putting quarantine signs on the porch, when childhood diseases were passed around the family.
He attended Belgrade Schools and graduated High School with the Class of 1952.
James worked at Yellowstone Pine, the Belgrade Veterinary, the Gambles Store, and at the Gallatin Field Airport.
He married Margurite Maggard in 1975, who had one son, Steve Maggard, thus inheriting a wonderful large family. They were married for 29 years. Later after Margurite’s passing, he met and married Dolla Lugo in 2005, who had four children, Mike, Allen, Theresa(Bobby), and Danny (Holly). Once again, adding another wonderful extended family. They were marred for 12 years. They were always busy. James and Dolla worked and volunteered at the Belgrade Senior Center, also donating much time and material. When Dolla’s health failed, they moved to the Open Arms Care Center in Belgrade. She passed in 2017.
James had several health problems, with Parkinson’s being his main battle.
James had a great love of history and family. His many albums of news clippings, legal documents, and photos attest to this. He was grateful and appreciative of those who visited and cared for him. To name a few, his sister Frances, niece Diana Hood, and Dave & Della Fowler, who were his main family caregivers when Dolla passed. Thank you to all who have helped in any way.
A visitation will be held Monday, February 3, 12:00 to 2:00 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. A Vigil will be held Monday, February 3, at 7:00 P.M. at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Belgrade. A service mass will be held Tuesday, February 4, at 12:00 noon at St. John Vianney. Interment will occur at Sunset Hills Cemetery after the mass. A reception will be held at St. John Vianney Catholic Church after interment.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial in James’ honor may be given to the charity of your choice. Those close to James’ heart were the Belgrade Senior Center, St. John Vianney Catholic Church (Belgrade), Open Arms Care Center, Belgrade Hospice, and the Bozeman Health Cancer Center.