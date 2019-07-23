On July 11 ,2019, Jeffrey L. Miller, loving husband and father passed away at the age of 70. Jeff was born November 30, 1948 in Elwood, Indiana to James W and Alice R Miller. On June 3, 1967, he married Suzanne Teachnor. They raised two children, Christy and Chad. He volunteered and served as a Marine in the Vietnam war. By trade he was a tool & die maker working most of his career at Modern Die Systems in Elwood, Indiana and ending his career at ATK Blackhawk in Manhattan, Montana.
Jeff had a passion for nature and woodworking. He loved to teach his children and others on the various types of trees and the critters that inhabit them. He built beautiful furniture that he shared with friends and family. He was a voracious reader. He preferred reading the Bible and books on the founding of the United States and its leaders. He would share that knowledge by teaching classes on the US Constitution and the role of government. He walked a life of faith and loved to share with those around him. His quiet dignity and passion for life touched many lives.
Jeff is preceded in death by his parents, James and Alice, three brothers, Brice, Darrell, and Dwight (Butch) and a sister, Beverly Pipes. He is survived by his wife Suzanne, his two children, Christy and Chad (wife, Kathleen), and his grandson, Ean, as well as a brother, James Miller of Murietta, CA and two sisters, Doris Adams of Cheyenne, WY and Dorothy (Sue) Stewart of Elwood, IN and various nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held, Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Manhattan Bible Church, Manhattan, MT at 2 pm. Contributions may be made to Manhattan Bible Church, 123 South 5th Street (P.O. Box 297), Manhattan, MT 59741, in lieu of flowers.