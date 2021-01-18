John Henry Certalic, age 69, died on Friday, Jan. 8, at 1:05 pm in the loving arms of his wife Sharon, son Tom, and niece Elisha (Stoddard) at the Riverstone Hospice Home in Billings, Mont. A long-standing member of the community of Belgrade, Mont., John was born in S. Plainsfield, N.J. on May 4, 1951, one of eight siblings to Joe Sr. and Dorothy (Tobey) Certalic.
John moved to the Gallatin Valley when he was 18 years old, soon after he married Sharon (Haagensen) and adopted son Tom in 1972 in Bozeman, Mont. They originally lived in Three Forks, Mont., as John worked at the Kyd Cattle Ranch, followed by a new career in construction with Fisher Box Co. in Belgrade. He eventually became a machine operator for Dave Johnson Construction in Bozeman. He then went to work for Long Machinery (now Knife River Construction) and went on to work for Tom & Chip Roe Construction in Big Timber, Mont. John made his last career stop at Sime Construction in Bozeman for almost 25 years!
John was preceded in death by his parents, Joe Certalic Sr. and Dorothy (Tobey) Certalic, as well as by his older brother Michael Certalic and his nephew Alfred "John "Certalic, all of Bozeman. He is survived by his wife Sharon, son Tom and wife Michelle, and his two grandchildren, Faith Brianne and Aidan James Certalic, all of Billings.
Visitation is at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, followed by Rosary at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be at 12:05 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, all to be held at St. John Vianney Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at www.dahlcares.com. Condolences & memories may also be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.