Kendra Shorten McCormick, 56, of Superior, Wyoming passed away on April 17, 2019.
Kendra was born on November 18, 1962 to Vern and Lois Shorten and was raised in Manhattan, MT. She grew up with an avid love of everything on four legs and was the first to rescue any animal that needed taken care of. Her pride and joy was her son Wyatt and together they shared a love for husband and father Kenny, for animals and of course Chevrolets! She could often be found enjoying a horseback ride, camping, spending time on the lake or causing a little chaos!
Her electric personality lit up the room and her recognizable laughter was contagious. Kendra was deeply devoted to those she loved, whether family or friends, and was a force to be reckoned with if you messed with either one! She will forever be in our memories and always in our hearts.
Kendra was proceeded in death by her loving son Wyatt Kalivas McCormick; father Vern Shorten and nephew Brandon Thompson. Survivors include her husband Kenny McCormick of Superior, WY; son Billy (Shavis) Peterson of Rock Springs, Wy; her mother Lois and step-father Frank Conrad of Willow Creek, MT; sister Kayleen Shorten of Roundup MT; sister Karolyn Lutes of Belgrade, MT; brother Kevin Shorten of Roundup, MT; sister Kim Shorten of Pocatello, ID and sister Tina (Shawn) Beckman of Belgrade, MT; several very loved nieces and nephews; father-in-law and mother-in-law Kenneth and Velma McCormick of Rock Springs, WY.
A (Montana) Memorial Service for Kendra will be held on Saturday, July 13. Graveside services will be at 10:00am at Sunset Memorial Gardens followed by a potluck Celebration of Life at the Manhattan School park. Please bring your favorite story and photos of Kendra to share, a chair, and a side dish or dessert. Meat and drinks will be provided and all family and friends are welcome to attend.