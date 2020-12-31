Walter Thomas Kozubski
Walter Thomas Kozubski 94, of Belgrade, passed away Dec. 23, 2020, of natural causes at the BeeHive Homes of Belgrade.
He was born Nov. 29, 1926, in New York, NY. On Oct. 25, 1952, he wed Marie Sapacian.
Besides raising two daughters, Walter served in the U.S. Coast Guard during WWII supporting U.S. Naval Operations. Upon completion of military service, he worked as a Shipping Supervisor for Bearings, Inc. in Cleveland, Ohio, until retirement. Walter and Marie choose Belgrade as their retirement community in 1987 and volunteered for various organizations like the Belgrade Library, the Gallatin County Food Bank, and the Community Food Co-op.
Walter is preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Irene (Romono) Kozubski; his wife, Marie (Sapacian) Kozubski; his sister, Ann (Kozubski) Lovello; his brother, John Kaz; and two grandsons, Christopher and Nicholas Kraus.
He is survived in death by his two children, Jane Marie (David) Polmanteer of Bozeman and Dianna Kraus of Cleveland, Ohio; one granddaughter, one great grandson, and one niece; and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to St. Anthony Orthodox Church, 66 St. Anthony Way, Bozeman, MT 59718.
The viewing before cremation will be on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, 1-2 p.m. at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.
Arrangements are in care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.