Larry Dean Westphal was born Feb. 2, 1961, in Minot, N.D., to Robert Westphal and
Melvyce (Evenson) Westphal. Larry passed away due to natural causes at his apartment in
Livingston, Mont.
Larry grew up in Minot and Belgrade, Mont. Manhattan, Mont. was his home for many years.
Larry is survived by his daughter Cameron, her husband Jim, and their three children Jocelyn, Juliet and James of Spokane, Wash.; Cameron’s mother Marsha Westphal; sister Pat Figgins and her husband Ray of Manhattan; brother Scott Westphal and his wife Marie of Manhattan, and their children Sarah, Robyn and Robert and their families; brother Kelly Dale of Reno, Nev.; and his extended family in North Dakota. Larry is predeceased by his parents and nephew Marcus Westphal.
Cremation has taken place and there will be no services at this time.