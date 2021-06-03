Lawrence “Larry” Benjamin Laird, 88, of Three Forks, MT, passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021, in his home with his family. Larry was born on Aug. 2, 1932, in International Falls, MN. He was Claude and Ellen Laird’s firstborn. Larry enjoyed taking his family’s boat, traveling out on Rainy Lake, camping, and fishing as a kid. He was also quite an athlete growing up. He participated in hockey and crossed the Canadian border to attend games, and his high school football team had to travel 90 miles to play.
Larry graduated from International Falls High School in 1950. He then joined the Air Force and served for four years. Over two years of Larry’s service was spent doing radio maintenance in Japan. After the service, he attended Northwestern Chiropractic College in Minneapolis, MN. It was during this time he met Phyllis Londgren, and they were married on June 23, 1956. After he completed Chiropractic College in 1958, they moved to southwest Montana, settled in Three Forks, and raised their family. Larry continued his Chiropractic practice in Three Forks until he retired in 2001.
Retirement did not mean that Larry stopped working. Larry took his love of the game of golf and worked on the maintenance crew at the Headwaters Golf Course in Three Forks until June 2020. Larry passed his love of golf onto his children and grandchildren. There are many fond memories of Dad/Gpa teaching young ones how to drive the cart, helping correct a swing, or helping to mentally overcome a course. Whatever it was, he was there to provide encouragement. This was one of the many ways that Larry demonstrated his love for his family.
There was no doubt that family was Larry’s priority. He attended every game, concert, and play he possibly could that his children and grandchildren participated in. It was nothing to him to drive for hours to cheer on his family. He is very loved and missed.
Larry is survived by his wife Phyllis of 64 years; son Scott (Patty) Laird and son Jim (Margy) Laird; daughter Kris (David) Ford; son Ben (Kim) Laird; sister Grace Verrill; brother Richard (Rosalie) Laird; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A special thank you to the nurses and caretakers of Hospice of Bozeman Health for their wonderful care and support.
A service to celebrate Larry’s life will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, June 3, at the Three Forks Church of Christ at 2 Milwaukee St., Three Forks, MT. A reception will follow at the Methodist Church Annex at 116 E. Cedar St, Three Forks, MT. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Bozeman Health or a charity of people’s choice.