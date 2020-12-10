Louis William McCrea died peacefully on Dec. 3, 2020 at the age of 90 in Belgrade.
Louis was born Nov. 24, 1930, in Sheridan, Mont., to Frank McCrea and Lola (Hedges) McCrea. He graduated from Manhattan High School. He was a shooting sports champion and loved to quick draw. In his early adult years, he enjoyed ranching, hunting, and fishing. He went on to building houses and then sales.
He met his wife Mary Jo (Priest) and married on Oct. 12, 1952. Together they built their business Trader Macs, which they ran until 2020. Most everybody in the valley knew “Trader Mac.”
Louis was proceeded in death by his wife Mary Jo McCrea; his son Bill McCrea; and his parents Frank and Lola McCrea.
He is survived by his children Janice (David) Scott, Wade (Jeanette) McCrea, Jim McCrea, and Dan McCrea; sisters Carolyn Hespen and Francie Whitzell; 13 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held for family and friends.
The family would like to thank all who cared for him in his last days. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the National Rifle Association of America, 11250 Waples Road, Fairfax, VA 22030.