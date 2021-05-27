KATHY JO GREER GOTTLOB
Kathy Jo Greer Gottlob joined her Savior Jesus on Wednesday evening, May 19, 2021.
Kathy was brought into this world on her grandparents’ wedding anniversary, April 14, 1957. She was born in Great Falls, Mont., to Jim and Kay Greer. She grew up in Simms, Mont., with a short three-year stay in San Diego, Calif., with her family.
At 5 years old, she was the first open heart surgery patient to have the heart repaired outside of the body at the University of Minnesota, where the groundbreaking procedure took place. Her name can be found in the medical textbooks for educating students at U of M.
From then on, there was no stopping her. She participated in many activities, high school basketball, track and cheerleading. Kathy received her diploma from Simms High School and continued her education in Bozeman, Dillion and Billings. In Billings, she met and settled down with the love of her life, Jayson Gottlob. She started her married life of cooking at the Horizon Lodge in Conrad. After moving back to Billings, she was a Baker at Rocky Mountain College and was known campus wide for her cookies and pies. The goodies were a cornerstone in her home for anyone who happened to stop in to see her.
In 1989 Kathy and her family moved to the Belgrade area, where she started working for the Belgrade School District mentoring students for 24 years. She worked in the following departments; Speech, Special Education, Title 1 Reading, and Challenge and Achieve. During the last 15 years, she found her calling teaching the kiddos in the Challenge and Achieve until she medically retired in 2017.
Kathy was an avid quilter with many close friends, and she also crafted countless gifts for friends and family. She mended many cuts and scrapes with her essential oils and continually guided troubled souls with her tremendous faith in the Lord. She loved to bake and shop — especially for shoes — and most of all she loved spending time with her family.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents Jim and Kay Greer and her in-laws Keith and Alice Gottlob. She is survived by her adoring husband Jayson; her son Keith (Erin); grandkids Sara, Kade and Keith Jay Gottlob; siblings Bobbie (Barry) Bevars, Sharon Greer, Jaynie (Rich) Gollehon, Jim (Kelly) Greer; in-laws Jan (Henry) Chock, Jeff (Terry) Gottlob, Julie (Mel) Frank, Jon (Margaret) Gottlob; and many, many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at the Belgrade Alliance Church in Belgrade on June 5 at 1 p.m., followed by interment for all who would like to attend at Sunset Memorial in Bozeman, and then return to the Belgrade Alliance Church for a reception. Kathy requests colorful apparel and comfortable shoes to be worn at her celebration. If you are not able to attend the celebration, the Belgrade Alliance Church Facebook page will have instructions on how to view the service virtually.
The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to their favorite charity for Kathy.