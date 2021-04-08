“Happy Trails, Cowboy”
Philip Olson was born to Jesse P. and Grace Olson on Dec. 7, 1934, in Judith Gap, Mont. The family moved to Bozeman, where Phil grew up working on his family’s ranch in Kelly Canyon. He married Darlyne Short in 1954 and was later blessed with three children, Michel (Mick), Holly, and Nancy. Phil was a mechanic at Northern Auto, ranched in the Dry Creek area and later owned Gallatin Repair Service in Manhattan, Mont.
Phil grew up with a love for aircrafts after watching World War II bombers fly over the family ranch. After he retired, he refurbished a 1947 Navion aircraft. He was an avid pilot and spent as much time as possible flying around the midwestern and western U.S. He also encouraged and helped many friends get into flying.
Phil was a committed member of the National Farmers Organization for 51 years and he also served as a Gallatin County commissioner. He was preceded in death by his parents Jesse and Grace; sister Doris Kallestad; and brothers-in-law Clint Kallestad and Ray Swanson. He is survived by his wife of 67 years Darlyne Olson; son Mick Olson; and daughters Holly Olson and Nancy Olson. He also leaves grandchildren Jordan Olson, Brooke Olson, John Philip Olson, Morgan Olson, Mari Yamada and Sho Yamada. Other surviving family include brother-in-law James (Dorothy) Short; nieces Brenda (Monte) Baker, Joy (Dave) Martin, and Kay Klompien; and nephews Arne Kallestad, Allen Short, and Jess (Diane) Short.
Graveside services were held earlier this week at Dry Creek Cemetery north of Belgrade. A memorial service will be held at Dry Creek Church on April 18 at 1 p.m.