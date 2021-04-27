October 14, 1973 – April 24, 2021
On April 24, 2021, our beautiful daughter, sister, aunt, and friend passed away from respiratory failure due to complications of COVID-19. Her illness was brief, and she passed away peacefully with her family by her side.
She was born in Helena, Mont., on Oct. 14, 1973, to Dave and Sheryl Duffy. She attended school in the Helena area, then moved to Belgrade, Mont., where she graduated in 1992. To her, the Gallatin Valley will always be considered “home.”
After graduation, she attended Trinity Bible College where she made many lifelong friends. She then went on to live and work in Las Vegas, Nev., Dallas, Texas, and Great Falls, Mont. She received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Healthcare Management and enjoyed working in the medical field.
Traci loved spending time with her family and friends. She never missed a phone call, text, or opportunity to pray for others. She was a loving and caring person with sweet heart and infectious smile that will never be forgotten. She was a fighter and never gave up, even in her time of illness. She had a love for the lord, passion for peace, and was a true gift from god. There is a hole in many lives that she filled with her presence, but we know that she is now with our lord and savior, and in a completely healed body that is free from pain or suffering.
Traci was proceeded in death by her maternal grandparents Melvin and Elna Hanson, paternal grandparents Joe and Vi Duffy, paternal grandmother Lillian Ungaretti, and cousins Roy Hanson and Rob Piazzola.
She is survived by her parents Dave and Sheryl Duffy of Helena; sister Jami Duffy of Belgrade; niece Addyson Brandenburger of Belgrade; nephew Kahle Brandenburger of Belgrade; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held at First Christian Church on Friday, April 30, 2021, at 11 a.m., with graveside service to follow (First Christian Church – 108 E 1st Street, Whitehall, MT 59759 / Whitehall Cemetery – 511 E 1st Street Whitehall, MT 59759). Please join our family for a reception lunch following the internment at First Christian Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Traci’s name to Helena First Assembly of God “Kids For Camp,” 2210 Dodge Ave., Helena, MT 59601.