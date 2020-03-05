Ronald J. Ringlein (Ron) died at his home on February 25, 2020, after his battle with cancer. During his illness, Ron enjoyed the many phone calls of encouragement he received from his Spalding classmates and hunting buddies.
Ron was born September 13th, 1939 to John & Loretta (Rutledge) Ringlein. He grew up on the family farm north of Spalding, Nebraska. He graduated with the class of ’57 from the Spalding Academy. After graduation and serving five years in the Navy, he returned to Spalding as an Electrician.
In 1968, Ron and Pat Bonenberger were united in marriage. They made their home in O’Neill, NE where Ron was employed in Law Enforcement. They later moved to Melbeta, NE, when Ron was employed as the State Electrical Inspector for Western Nebraska. After his retirement they moved to Belgrade, MT to be closer to their grandchildren.
Ron is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Mille & Anna Marie, and Granddaughter Lily Grace. Ron’s immediate surviving family include his wife of 52 years, Pat, and their two sons, Ken (Michelle) and son Cody from Mokelumne Hill, CA; Alan (Holly) and children, Sidra & Wyatt from Belgrade, MT, and Ron’s brother Tom (Sara) Ringlein from Mokelumne Hill, CA.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Belgrade, MT, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 12:00 Noon. A reception will be held at St. John Vianney directly after the Mass. Internment will be in the Montana State Veterans Cemetery, Fort Harrison (Helena, MT), at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Ron suggests that donations be made to the St. Judes Research Hospital (www.stjude.org) or to the Divine Mercy Academy in Belgrade, MT (www.dmamt.org). Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com