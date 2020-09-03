Stanley Lee Droge passed away August 23, 2020 at Parkhaven Assisted living in Manhattan, Montana. Stan was born on October 7, 1947 to John and Alice Droge of Manhattan, Montana. Stan was the youngest of five siblings.
Growing up Stan went to Manhattan school and worked on several of the relatives’ farms. After high school he landed a job with Fisher Body Shop where he became a very gifted and experienced welder and blacksmith. Stan welded and repaired many of the local farmers broken equipment, as well as other welding projects. He was proudest of creating and forging certified cattle brands.
After his dad passed away and he retired from Fisher Body Shop, he expanded his cattle herd and spent most of his time on the farm. Stan loved his cows and dogs and spent many hours irrigating his pastures and taking care of the animals. During this time frame he would spend some days delivering or picking up vehicles from different parts of the state and Idaho for Danhof Chevy. He loved the drives and seeing other parts of the country.
After his health and mobility deteriorated, he was forced to sell the remainder of his cow herd in 2012 and rent out his farm. Thanks to his neighbors who visited and assisted him when additional help was required.
Some of Stanley’s favorite things to do included riding his motorcycle, go for rides through Yellowstone Park, riding around on his 4-wheeler with his dogs, hunting, and finding that perfect fishing hole. Stan was a wealth of knowledge on most subjects and loved to sit and visit with anyone who had an ear. He also loved to reminisce and tell stories about his many experiences; especially if it involved detective work or chasing down a criminal.
Stan went down with a fall on Christmas of 2018 and spent the time since in hospitals and assisted living.
Special “Thanks” to John, Conney and Hazel Mahoney who sent many letters of encouragement and beautiful photos to brighten his day.
Stan was preceded in death by brothers, Jake Droge, Henry Droge; sister, Fannie Keokkock; brother-in-law, Bill Oord; baby boy Droge. Stan is survived by his sister, Ann Oord; several nieces and nephews; and his faithful dog, Bob Barker. Graveside services will be held at the Churchill Cemetery on Saturday, August 29th at 2:00 P.M.
