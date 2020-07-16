William “Bill” T. Wehren, 59 passed away peacefully in his home in Richey, Montana on Sunday, July 5, 2020 following a brief illness. Silha Funeral Home of Glendive, MT is entrusted with arrangements.
Bill was born in Bozeman, MT on December 7, 1960 to Jerry and Effie (Dale) Wehren. He graduated from Belgrade High School. Following graduation, he moved to Texas to work in the oil industry. That job took him to Casper, WY where he resided for several years. He moved back to Belgrade, MT and worked for a short time on a farm/ranch in the area. He later worked in the logging and trucking industry where he started a truck brokerage business, owning and operating two semi-trucks. This business allowed him to re-locate to Seeley Lake, MT with his family. Bill moved to Eastern Montana settling in Glendive where he met Jacque (Storbeck) Pitzen. They were married on April 19, 2014 and reside in Richey, MT. He worked for K C Transport in Sidney, MT and at the time of his passing, worked for CHS in Glendive, MT
Bill’s dream was to own his own farm and with the deep love and support of his wife it became a reality. He enjoyed being at the farm, driving his tractor, feeding the cows, and spending time with friends and family, especially his wife Jacque.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Ken Wehren. He is survived by his wife Jacque; son Robert Wehren of Richey, MT; daughter Jessica (Matthew) Ricci and their two daughters of Belgrade, MT; Step-daughter Laramie (Paul) Head and their three sons and one daughter of St Charles, IL; brother Jim Wehren of Belgrade, MT; sister Bev Turner (Kenny Fennel) of Glendive, MT; and sister Cheri (John) Mann of Belgrade, MT.
Bill’s cancer diagnosis came less than a month before his passing. Even in that short time he had the Oncology Unit calling him “Wild Bill.” This is a testament to the affect he had on those that knew him. Bill will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
